Bicyclist struck and killed by car in Long Beach

A male bicyclist was struck and killed Saturday in Long Beach by a car, whose driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, authorities said.

A 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on Anaheim Street and struck the bicyclist, who was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of Anaheim Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. to Coronado Avenue and Anaheim Street and located the male victim unconscious on the roadway.

Paramedic's pronounced the 32-year-old Long Beach resident, whose name is being withheld, dead at the scene.

The driver in the Toyota Corolla, a resident of Glendale, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police added it appeared that neither distracted driving, impaired driving, nor speed were believed to be factors in the crash.