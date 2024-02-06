Bicyclist seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in Long Beach

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a hit-and-run driver who struck a bicyclist in Long Beach in late-January, leaving him seriously injured as they fled the scene.

A still image of the car that police believe struck the bicyclist, a silver Nissan sedan with chrome rims. Long Beach Police Department

The crash happened at around 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 25 near Atlantic Avenue and Fourth Street, according to investigators with Long Beach Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male adult bicyclist who was lying halfway on the sidewalk," said a statement from LBPD.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

During their investigation, they learned that the bicyclist was part of a group bike ride that was traveling westbound on 4th Street when the driver of a silver Nissan sedan that was traveling southbound on Atlantic Avenue hit him.

The driver failed to stop without offering to help the bicyclist, instead fleeing from the area.

Investigators noted that the Nissan had chrome rims, and released a photo of the vehicle in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact investigators at (562) 570-7355.