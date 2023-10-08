Bicyclist killed, small dog injured in Laguna Beach crash

A bicyclist was killed in a traffic collision in Laguna Beach, police said.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Oak Street and Glenneyre Street. There, police said the cyclist with a small terrier in the bicycle's front basket were struck by a car.

The byclist, described only as a man, was transported to the hospital where he died. The small dog was transported to a local animal hospital with minor injuries and is expected to survive.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The identity of the deceased was not been released. The Coroner's office is expected to notify next of kin.

"We send our deepest prayers and condolences to the deceased male's family and hope they find strength through this unfortunate event," said Laguna Beach Police Captain Mike Peters.

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene. The crash continues to be investigated.