Watch CBS News
Local News

Bicyclist killed in Mar Vista after being struck by car

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 23 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 23 PM Edition) 02:36

 A man was killed overnight after riding his bicycle into oncoming traffic in Mar Vista.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities said he was approximately 60 years old.

The motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The name of the victim has not been released at this moment.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 2:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.