Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, driver at large

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the West Adams area of Los Angeles, and authorities Friday sought the public's help to find the motorist.

The man, in his 50s, was injured about 11:35 p.m. Thursday at Hauser and Adams boulevards and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured man, who was homeless, police said.

No description was available of the vehicle or motorist. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on November 4, 2022 / 9:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

