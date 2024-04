Bicyclists killed by hit-and-run driver in Wilmington

Bicyclists killed by hit-and-run driver in Wilmington

Bicyclists killed by hit-and-run driver in Wilmington

A bicyclist died after a driver crashed into him in Wilmington Thursday night.

The fatal collision happened at about 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Wilmington Boulevard and West G Street. The victim, who is in his 20s, died at the crash site.

The suspect drove away from the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department does not have a vehicle description at this time.