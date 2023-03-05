Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Venice

Authorities are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in Venice early Saturday morning.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the collision occurred at around 12:40 p.m., while the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Pacific Avenue.

They were struck by the driver of a small, light-colored vehicle that was also traveling northbound.

"The collision caused the victim to be ejected from his bicycle and collide with the roadway," said a statement from police.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Authorities are hopeful that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has additional information would contact them at (323) 421-2500.