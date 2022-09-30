Bicyclist killed in Florence area hit-and-run

Police are searched Monday for the driver of a van that hit and killed a bicyclist, dragging him several feet before taking off.

(credit: CBS)

The crash happened at 61st and Wall Street just after 11 p.m. Thursday. According to the LAPD, a man riding a bicycle northbound on Wall entered the intersection and was hit by a white work van, which dragged him for 3 to 4 feet.

The bicyclist died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The van did not stop and drove away from the scene. Police say the driver had to have felt the impact of the collision with the cyclist. It was described as a white work van, possibly a GMC or Chevy, with a rack on top, and may belong to a plumber or construction worker.

A $50,000 reward is available for information that leads to the arrest of the hit-and-run driver.