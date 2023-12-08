Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Indio

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Indio late Thursday evening and police are seeking public help in located the suspect.

The man, who was riding a bike northbound in the 54000 block fo Grapefruit Boulevard, was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound at around 11:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

After the driver fled from the scene, a second car hit the bicyclist, who was still lying in the road. That driver stopped and contacted 911.

The victim, a 54-year-old man from Coachella, has not yet been identified.

There is not currently any description of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at (760) 772-5300.