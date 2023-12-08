Watch CBS News
Local News

Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Indio

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Indio late Thursday evening and police are seeking public help in located the suspect.

The man, who was riding a bike northbound in the 54000 block fo Grapefruit Boulevard, was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound at around 11:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. 

After the driver fled from the scene, a second car hit the bicyclist, who was still lying in the road. That driver stopped and contacted 911.

The victim, a 54-year-old man from Coachella, has not yet been identified. 

There is not currently any description of the vehicle involved in the crash. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at (760) 772-5300.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 8:27 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.