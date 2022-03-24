Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in El Monte

The public's help is needed Thursday to track down a hit-and-run driver who killed a bicyclist in El Monte this week.

The crash happened at about 8:55 p.m. Tuesday on Lower Azusa Road. Police say the bicyclist was going east on Lower Azusa Road when he was hit by a car going the same way as they entered the intersection of El Monte Avenue.

The 62-year-old bicyclist died at the scene, according to El Monte police. The bicyclist's name has not been released.

(credit: El Monte Police Department)

The suspect vehicle was described as a maroon or burgundy 2019-2020 Toyota Avalon that will likely have collision damage to its front bumper.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact El Monte police at (626) 580-2100.