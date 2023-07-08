Bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run collision in Fountain Valley

A bicyclist sustained significant injuries after a hit-and-run collision in Fountain Valley.

According to the Fountain Valley Police Department, the driver hit the 20-year-old bicyclist at about 10:25 p.m. on the Fourth of July. The victim was riding northbound in the bicycle lane on Bushard Street when the suspect, who was driving in the same direction, struck the young man at the intersection of Bushard and Columbus Court.

The victim is in a critical but stable condition.

The suspect left pieces of the vehicle at the scene. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe that a 2014-2019 Toyota Highlander may have been involved in the crash.

Investigators urged witnesses to contact (714) 593-4481.