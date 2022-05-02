Bicyclist hit, injured during possible Compton street takeover

A bicyclist was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver which may have occurred during a street takeover in Compton Sunday night.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Atlantic and Alondra boulevards at around 10:45 p.m. It left pieces of shredded tire and skid marks throughout the intersection.

The female bicyclist was taken to Long Beach Memorial Medical Center. Her condition was unknown.

The vehicle which struck the pedestrian sped away. The driver remains at large. It's unclear if the collision was captured on video.

California Highway Patrol is investigating. It's unclear if the bicyclist was just passing through the area or was a spectator.

Street takeovers have become more frequent in the Los Angeles area over the past year. A street takeover in the Westlake neighborhood Sunday night, at the intersection of Temple Street and Glendale Boulevard, drew dozens of spectators. Los Angeles police broke up the takeover and there was no word of any arrests.