Beverly Hills residents advised to expect traffic delays due to U.S. Open

The public is being advised to expect potential traffic delays in Beverly Hills due to the 123rd U.S. Open this week.

The event will be taking place at the Los Angeles Country Club from June 12th to June 18th.

The traffic delays are expected to impact the following streets during peak arrival and departure times, according to a news release issued by the City of Beverly Hills:

Avenue of the Stars (LA)

Moreno Drive

Century Park East (LA)

Merv Griffin Way

N Santa Monica Boulevard

Whittier Drive

Wilshire Boulevard

Residents are being advised to use Sunset and Olympic boulevards when traveling east and west, and Beverly Glen Boulevard when traveling north and south. For more information, click here.