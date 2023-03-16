Beverly Hills prowler search: One person in custody

At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Beverly Hills police officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of the 700 block of North Elm Drive at Elevado Avenue. A perimeter was set up and officers searched the neighborhood. KCAL News

One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning following a search for a prowler in Beverly Hills, police said.

At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Beverly Hills police officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of the 700 block of North Elm Drive at Elevado Avenue. A perimeter was set up and officers searched the neighborhood.

At 3:15 a.m. Thursday, police said one person was taken into custody, and no other suspects were sought.

Police did not release any further information.