Beverly Hills police investigating anti-Semitic flyers in the area

Authorities in Beverly Hills are investigating anti-Semitic flyers that they say were dispersed in the area overnight.

Beverly Hills police say the flyers were seen in the north-end of the city and have been collected. 

No current threat to the community is believed to exist, police said. 

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on October 23, 2022 / 9:51 AM

