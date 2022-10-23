Beverly Hills police investigating anti-Semitic flyers in the area
Authorities in Beverly Hills are investigating anti-Semitic flyers that they say were dispersed in the area overnight.
Beverly Hills police say the flyers were seen in the north-end of the city and have been collected.
No current threat to the community is believed to exist, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
