Beverly Hills police arrests burglary suspects allegedly tied to crime ring

The Beverly Hills Police Department arrested several people allegedly tied to a crime ring behind residential burglaries throughout California.

On Jan. 16, detectives initially arrested three people for a series of burglaries in Beverly Hills and surrounding neighborhoods. After the arrests, BHPD teamed up with detectives from the Glendale Police Department to serve search warrants at the suspects' homes in Los Angeles.

During the operation, Glendale police arrested another suspect while detectives seized stolen property, including firearms, jewelry, watches, luxury handbags, designer clothing and other luxury items.

Beverly Hills police identified the suspects as Joaquin Vergara-Contrera, 29, Juan Antonio Silva Loaeza, 43, Elias Moncada Reyes, 30, Leidy Dayana Manrique, 30, and Matias Jesus Soto-Barraza, 22, who was arrested by Glendale police.

Vergara-Contreras faces four counts of residential burglary, while Loaeza faces two. Reyes was arrested for residential burglary and had a warrant for his arrest in Pasadena, according to Beverly Hills police.

BHPD said Manrique was charged with residential burglary and two counts of receiving stolen property. She is currently being held in Ventura County for related charges, according to police.

Detectives believe the suspects are linked to a crime ring allegedly responsible for burglaries in San Marino, Los Angeles, Burbank, Pleasanton, Bakersfield, Ventura County, Orange County and San Mateo County.