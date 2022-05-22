Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse tests positive for COVID
The Mayor of Beverly Hills announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.
"I wanted to share that I have tested positive for COVID," said Mayor Lili Bosse. "Out of an abundance of caution, I test myself before public events."
She added that she will lead this week's meetings virtually.
On May 20, Los Angeles County reported 3,180 cases.
