Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse tests positive for COVID

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Mayor of Beverly Hills announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday. 

"I wanted to share that I have tested positive for COVID," said Mayor Lili Bosse. "Out of an abundance of caution, I test myself before public events." 

She added that she will lead this week's meetings virtually. 

On May 20, Los Angeles County reported 3,180 cases. 

First published on May 21, 2022 / 5:22 PM

