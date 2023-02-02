Watch CBS News
Local

Beverly Grove Dior store hit by early-morning smash-and-grab burglars

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Beverly Grove Dior store hit by early-morning smash-and-grab burglars
Beverly Grove Dior store hit by early-morning smash-and-grab burglars 01:09
beverly-grove-dior-smash-and-grab.png
Several suspects smashed the front window of a Dior store on Melrose in Beverly Grove early Thursday morning with a sledgehammer and a rock, then fled the scene on foot. Some merchandise may have been stolen. KCAL News

Several suspects smashed a large window of a Dior store on Melrose in Beverly Grove early Thursday morning with a sledgehammer and a rock, then fled the scene on foot. Some merchandise may have been stolen.

At 3:27 a.m., Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of a burglary at 8175 Melrose Avenue.

Police said four to five male suspects with their faces covered and wearing gloves made entry into the store after the window was smashed.

A security guard scared them off and the suspects fled on foot. No physical contact occurred, police said.

Police said the suspects may have stolen some merchandise.

A sledgehammer and a large rock were recovered at the scene.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 5:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.