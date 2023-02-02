Beverly Grove Dior store hit by early-morning smash-and-grab burglars
Several suspects smashed a large window of a Dior store on Melrose in Beverly Grove early Thursday morning with a sledgehammer and a rock, then fled the scene on foot. Some merchandise may have been stolen.
At 3:27 a.m., Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of a burglary at 8175 Melrose Avenue.
Police said four to five male suspects with their faces covered and wearing gloves made entry into the store after the window was smashed.
A security guard scared them off and the suspects fled on foot. No physical contact occurred, police said.
Police said the suspects may have stolen some merchandise.
A sledgehammer and a large rock were recovered at the scene.
