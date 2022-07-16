Betty the sea otter, named after Betty White, dies at Long Beach's Aquarium of the Pacific

Betty the sea otter, named for animal lover Betty White, died Thursday at 10 years old, aquarium officials said.

We're sad to announce the passing of Betty the southern sea otter. Betty died suddenly on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 10 years old. Up until her passing, Betty had no known health issues or changes in behavior. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/s0T88Mt4tD — Aquarium of the Pacific (@AquariumPacific) July 15, 2022

Aquarium officials said Betty didn't have any known health issues and that the Aquarium's veterinary team and outside veterinary specialists will conduct an exam in the coming days to try and determine a cause of death.

Betty arrived at the aquarium in March of 2012 and was estimated to be between nine and 10 weeks old. "She came to us after being rescued off Del Monte Beach in Nor Cal on Valentine's Day," the aquarium said.

The pup was named after dedicated Aquarium supporter Betty White and the two were able to meet when White visited the Aquarium in 2012 for her ninetieth birthday.

Betty was named after the Hollywood icon, animal lover, and dedicated Aquarium supporter Betty White. The two met when White visited the Aquarium in 2012 to celebrate her ninetieth birthday. pic.twitter.com/RWS93xzl0Z — Aquarium of the Pacific (@AquariumPacific) July 15, 2022

People can make a donation in Betty's honor here.