Betty the sea otter, named after Betty White, dies at Long Beach's Aquarium of the Pacific

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Betty the sea otter, named for animal lover Betty White, died Thursday at 10 years old, aquarium officials said.

Aquarium officials said Betty didn't have any known health issues and that the Aquarium's veterinary team and outside veterinary specialists will conduct an exam in the coming days to try and determine a cause of death.

Betty arrived at the aquarium in March of 2012 and was estimated to be between nine and 10 weeks old. "She came to us after being rescued off Del Monte Beach in Nor Cal on Valentine's Day," the aquarium said.

The pup was named after dedicated Aquarium supporter Betty White and the two were able to meet when White visited the Aquarium in 2012 for her ninetieth birthday.

People can make a donation in Betty's honor here.

