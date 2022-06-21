Watch CBS News
Sports

Betts, Trout among top vote-getters after first update for 2022 All-Star Game

By Dean Fioresi

/ CBS Los Angeles

Major League Baseball has released the first round of updates for the 2022 All-Star Game vote, with two familiar faces among the league-leading vote-getters. 

In the National League, Mookie Betts leads all players with 1,446,050 votes -- highlighting a ballot that is filled with Los Angeles Dodgers players. 

Betts and Trea Turner are the only two to lead at their respective positions, but Freddie Freeman, Gavin Lux, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, Will Smith and Max Muncy all found themselves on NL leaderboards. 

On the other side of MLB, Mike Trout sits second amongst all vote-getters, behind just the New York Yankees Aaron Judge, but still one of just four players to secure more than a million votes. 

With his 1,295,854 votes, Trout is behind only Judge in the AL Outfield race. 

Other Angels to make it into the positional races are Shohei Ohtani, second in the designated hitter vote, and Taylor Ward, who sits in fifth amongst outfielders. 

The Dodgers were joined by the Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros to have a representative on each positional leaderboard.

A full look at ASG leading vote-getters can be found below.

American League

Catcher

  1. Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays - 1,057,008
  2. Jose Trevino, Yankees - 387,983
  3. Salvador Perez, Royals - 266,604
  4. Martín Maldonado, Astros - 231,005
  5. Christian Vázquez, Red Sox - 199,010

First Base

  1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays - 947,045
  2. Ty France, Mariners - 596,030
  3. Anthony Rizzo, Yankees - 445,683
  4. Luis Arraez, Twins - 307,442
  5. Yuliesky Gurriel, Astros - 204,164

Second Base

  1. Jose Altuve, Astros - 710,708
  2. Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays - 522,154
  3. Andrés Giménez, Guardians - 514,982
  4. Gleyber Torres, Yankees - 379,095
  5. Trevor Story, Red Sox - 320,262

Third Base

  1. Rafael Devers, Red Sox - 727,669
  2. José Ramirez, Guardians - 711,367
  3. Matt Chapman, Blue Jays - 406,182
  4. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees - 281,955
  5. Alex Bregman, Astros - 245,911

Shortstop

  1. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays - 585,744
  2. Tim Anderson, White Sox - 528,278
  3. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox - 525,202
  4. Jeremy Peña, Astros - 271,640
  5. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees - 187,755

Outfield

  1. Aaron Judge, Yankees - 1,512,368
  2. Mike Trout, Angels - 1,295,854
  3. George Springer, Blue Jays - 622,063
  4. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees - 504,537
  5. Taylor Ward, Angels - 497,361
  6. Byron Buxton, Twins - 403,050
  7. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays - 381,591
  8. Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays - 374,226
  9. Michael Brantley, Astros - 287,284
  10. Kyle Tucker, Astros - 251,948

Designated Hitter

  1. Yordan Alvarez, Astros - 835,669
  2. Shohei Ohtani, Angels - 555,056
  3. J.D. Marintez, Red Sox - 307,706
  4. Danny Jansen, Blue Jays - 297,484
  5. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers - 248,312

National League

Catcher

  1. Willson Contreras, Cubs - 801,630
  2. Travis d'Arnaud, Braves - 471,921
  3. Yadier Molina, Cardinals - 454,685
  4. Tyler Stephenson, Reds - 370,453
  5. Will Smith, Dodgers - 323,894

First Base

  1. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals - 930,441
  2. Pete Alonso, Mets - 602,321
  3. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers - 469,197
  4. Matt Olson, Braves - 403,514
  5. Eric Hosmer, Padres - 147,019

Second Base

  1. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins - 634,762
  2. Ozzie Albies, Braves - 589,804
  3. Jeff McNeil, Mets - 580,257
  4. Gavin Lux, Dodgers - 256,411
  5. Nolan Gorman, Cardinals - 211,383

Third Base

  1. Manny Machado, Padres - 969,582
  2. Nolan Arenado, Cardinals - 581,363
  3. Austin Riley, Braves - 557,220
  4. Justin Turner, Dodgers - 254,057
  5. Eduardo Escobar, Mets - 234,079

Shortstop

  1. Trea Turner, Dodgers - 811,839
  2. Dansby Swanson, Braves - 599,251
  3. Francisco Lindor, Mets - 521,489
  4. Tommy Edman, Cardinals - 277,699
  5. Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres - 165,074

Outfield

  1. Mookie Betts, Dodgers - 1,446,050
  2. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves - 1,398,563
  3. Joc Pederson, Giants - 630,584
  4. Starling Marte, Mets - 469,344
  5. Juan Soto, Nationals - 451,079
  6. Adam Duvall, Braves - 332,387
  7. Mark Canha, Mets - 320,910
  8. Marcell Ozuna, Braves - 303,945
  9. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers - 301,121
  10. Harrison Bader, Cardinals - 256,126

Designated Hitter

  1. Bryce Harper, Phillies - 1,059,433
  2. William Contreras, Braves - 584,630
  3. Albert Pujols, Cardinals - 344,630
  4. Max Muncy, Dodgers - 189,643
  5. J.D. Davis, Mets - 134,569

First published on June 21, 2022 / 11:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.