Betts, Trout among top vote-getters after first update for 2022 All-Star Game
Major League Baseball has released the first round of updates for the 2022 All-Star Game vote, with two familiar faces among the league-leading vote-getters.
In the National League, Mookie Betts leads all players with 1,446,050 votes -- highlighting a ballot that is filled with Los Angeles Dodgers players.
Betts and Trea Turner are the only two to lead at their respective positions, but Freddie Freeman, Gavin Lux, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, Will Smith and Max Muncy all found themselves on NL leaderboards.
On the other side of MLB, Mike Trout sits second amongst all vote-getters, behind just the New York Yankees Aaron Judge, but still one of just four players to secure more than a million votes.
With his 1,295,854 votes, Trout is behind only Judge in the AL Outfield race.
Other Angels to make it into the positional races are Shohei Ohtani, second in the designated hitter vote, and Taylor Ward, who sits in fifth amongst outfielders.
The Dodgers were joined by the Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros to have a representative on each positional leaderboard.
A full look at ASG leading vote-getters can be found below.
—
American League
Catcher
- Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays - 1,057,008
- Jose Trevino, Yankees - 387,983
- Salvador Perez, Royals - 266,604
- Martín Maldonado, Astros - 231,005
- Christian Vázquez, Red Sox - 199,010
First Base
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays - 947,045
- Ty France, Mariners - 596,030
- Anthony Rizzo, Yankees - 445,683
- Luis Arraez, Twins - 307,442
- Yuliesky Gurriel, Astros - 204,164
Second Base
- Jose Altuve, Astros - 710,708
- Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays - 522,154
- Andrés Giménez, Guardians - 514,982
- Gleyber Torres, Yankees - 379,095
- Trevor Story, Red Sox - 320,262
Third Base
- Rafael Devers, Red Sox - 727,669
- José Ramirez, Guardians - 711,367
- Matt Chapman, Blue Jays - 406,182
- DJ LeMahieu, Yankees - 281,955
- Alex Bregman, Astros - 245,911
Shortstop
- Bo Bichette, Blue Jays - 585,744
- Tim Anderson, White Sox - 528,278
- Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox - 525,202
- Jeremy Peña, Astros - 271,640
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees - 187,755
Outfield
- Aaron Judge, Yankees - 1,512,368
- Mike Trout, Angels - 1,295,854
- George Springer, Blue Jays - 622,063
- Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees - 504,537
- Taylor Ward, Angels - 497,361
- Byron Buxton, Twins - 403,050
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays - 381,591
- Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays - 374,226
- Michael Brantley, Astros - 287,284
- Kyle Tucker, Astros - 251,948
Designated Hitter
- Yordan Alvarez, Astros - 835,669
- Shohei Ohtani, Angels - 555,056
- J.D. Marintez, Red Sox - 307,706
- Danny Jansen, Blue Jays - 297,484
- Miguel Cabrera, Tigers - 248,312
National League
Catcher
- Willson Contreras, Cubs - 801,630
- Travis d'Arnaud, Braves - 471,921
- Yadier Molina, Cardinals - 454,685
- Tyler Stephenson, Reds - 370,453
- Will Smith, Dodgers - 323,894
First Base
- Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals - 930,441
- Pete Alonso, Mets - 602,321
- Freddie Freeman, Dodgers - 469,197
- Matt Olson, Braves - 403,514
- Eric Hosmer, Padres - 147,019
Second Base
- Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins - 634,762
- Ozzie Albies, Braves - 589,804
- Jeff McNeil, Mets - 580,257
- Gavin Lux, Dodgers - 256,411
- Nolan Gorman, Cardinals - 211,383
Third Base
- Manny Machado, Padres - 969,582
- Nolan Arenado, Cardinals - 581,363
- Austin Riley, Braves - 557,220
- Justin Turner, Dodgers - 254,057
- Eduardo Escobar, Mets - 234,079
Shortstop
- Trea Turner, Dodgers - 811,839
- Dansby Swanson, Braves - 599,251
- Francisco Lindor, Mets - 521,489
- Tommy Edman, Cardinals - 277,699
- Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres - 165,074
Outfield
- Mookie Betts, Dodgers - 1,446,050
- Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves - 1,398,563
- Joc Pederson, Giants - 630,584
- Starling Marte, Mets - 469,344
- Juan Soto, Nationals - 451,079
- Adam Duvall, Braves - 332,387
- Mark Canha, Mets - 320,910
- Marcell Ozuna, Braves - 303,945
- Cody Bellinger, Dodgers - 301,121
- Harrison Bader, Cardinals - 256,126
Designated Hitter
- Bryce Harper, Phillies - 1,059,433
- William Contreras, Braves - 584,630
- Albert Pujols, Cardinals - 344,630
- Max Muncy, Dodgers - 189,643
- J.D. Davis, Mets - 134,569
