Betts, Trout among top vote-getters after first update for 2022 All-Star Game

Major League Baseball has released the first round of updates for the 2022 All-Star Game vote, with two familiar faces among the league-leading vote-getters.

In the National League, Mookie Betts leads all players with 1,446,050 votes -- highlighting a ballot that is filled with Los Angeles Dodgers players.

Betts and Trea Turner are the only two to lead at their respective positions, but Freddie Freeman, Gavin Lux, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, Will Smith and Max Muncy all found themselves on NL leaderboards.

On the other side of MLB, Mike Trout sits second amongst all vote-getters, behind just the New York Yankees Aaron Judge, but still one of just four players to secure more than a million votes.

With his 1,295,854 votes, Trout is behind only Judge in the AL Outfield race.

Other Angels to make it into the positional races are Shohei Ohtani, second in the designated hitter vote, and Taylor Ward, who sits in fifth amongst outfielders.

The Dodgers were joined by the Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros to have a representative on each positional leaderboard.

A full look at ASG leading vote-getters can be found below.

—

American League

Catcher

Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays - 1,057,008 Jose Trevino, Yankees - 387,983 Salvador Perez, Royals - 266,604 Martín Maldonado, Astros - 231,005 Christian Vázquez, Red Sox - 199,010

First Base

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays - 947,045

Ty France, Mariners - 596,030 Anthony Rizzo, Yankees - 445,683 Luis Arraez, Twins - 307,442 Yuliesky Gurriel, Astros - 204,164

Second Base

Jose Altuve, Astros - 710,708 Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays - 522,154 Andrés Giménez, Guardians - 514,982 Gleyber Torres, Yankees - 379,095 Trevor Story, Red Sox - 320,262

Third Base

Rafael Devers, Red Sox - 727,669 José Ramirez, Guardians - 711,367 Matt Chapman, Blue Jays - 406,182 DJ LeMahieu, Yankees - 281,955 Alex Bregman, Astros - 245,911

Shortstop

Bo Bichette, Blue Jays - 585,744 Tim Anderson, White Sox - 528,278 Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox - 525,202 Jeremy Peña, Astros - 271,640 Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees - 187,755

Outfield

Aaron Judge, Yankees - 1,512,368 Mike Trout, Angels - 1,295,854 George Springer, Blue Jays - 622,063 Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees - 504,537 Taylor Ward, Angels - 497,361 Byron Buxton, Twins - 403,050 Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays - 381,591 Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays - 374,226 Michael Brantley, Astros - 287,284 Kyle Tucker, Astros - 251,948

Designated Hitter

Yordan Alvarez, Astros - 835,669 Shohei Ohtani, Angels - 555,056 J.D. Marintez, Red Sox - 307,706 Danny Jansen, Blue Jays - 297,484 Miguel Cabrera, Tigers - 248,312

National League

Catcher

Willson Contreras, Cubs - 801,630 Travis d'Arnaud, Braves - 471,921 Yadier Molina, Cardinals - 454,685 Tyler Stephenson, Reds - 370,453 Will Smith, Dodgers - 323,894

First Base

Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals - 930,441 Pete Alonso, Mets - 602,321 Freddie Freeman, Dodgers - 469,197 Matt Olson, Braves - 403,514 Eric Hosmer, Padres - 147,019

Second Base

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins - 634,762 Ozzie Albies, Braves - 589,804 Jeff McNeil, Mets - 580,257 Gavin Lux, Dodgers - 256,411 Nolan Gorman, Cardinals - 211,383

Third Base

Manny Machado, Padres - 969,582 Nolan Arenado, Cardinals - 581,363 Austin Riley, Braves - 557,220 Justin Turner, Dodgers - 254,057 Eduardo Escobar, Mets - 234,079

Shortstop

Trea Turner, Dodgers - 811,839 Dansby Swanson, Braves - 599,251 Francisco Lindor, Mets - 521,489 Tommy Edman, Cardinals - 277,699 Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres - 165,074

Outfield

Mookie Betts, Dodgers - 1,446,050 Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves - 1,398,563 Joc Pederson, Giants - 630,584 Starling Marte, Mets - 469,344 Juan Soto, Nationals - 451,079 Adam Duvall, Braves - 332,387 Mark Canha, Mets - 320,910 Marcell Ozuna, Braves - 303,945 Cody Bellinger, Dodgers - 301,121 Harrison Bader, Cardinals - 256,126

Designated Hitter