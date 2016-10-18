Best neighborhoods to trick-or-treat in Orange County

(credit: Sean Locke Photography/Shutterstock)

Halloween is one of those holidays that kids seem to anticipate the entire year. After all, what could be better for kids than a holiday where they come away with a big stash of candy? Kids who don't mind a little fright can also take in the variety of haunted houses that pop up for the holiday. However, finding a good place for trick or treating can be tricky, whether it's because of the age range of the kids or wanting to stay away from undesirable areas. Try these neighborhoods for a safe and memorable trick or treating experience.

Old Towne Orange

Old Towne Orange is a great place to take the kids trick-or-treating. For one, you will see a parade of fun costumes. For another, it's a large area to canvas for treats. Furthermore, it's pretty flat, so even the youngest trick-or-treaters can walk the neighborhoods without getting too tired from the exertion. In addition, there is a haunted house that is always a big attraction in the neighborhood. While it is a good area for the holiday, parking is hard to find, so be sure to arrive early.

Renaissance (Aliso Viejo)

Renaissance is a collection of streets between Da Vinci and Cedarbrook in Aliso Viejo. One of the benefits of trick-or-treating here is the fact that you can hit a lot of different neighborhoods in the same development on foot. Each street is pretty short, but offers a lot of places to collect candy. It's also an area where you don't have to worry about the safety of the kids. Younger kids may find a bit of a challenge with the incline on Da Vinci. Street parking is readily available, so you can park in one spot and work the entire development before heading back to your vehicle.

Anaheim Town Square

Adults have tailgate parties before a game. Trick or treating in Anaheim Town Square is the equivalent of a pregame for kids. Trick or treating is from 3 to 5 p.m. here, so this makes it a great place to bring the little ones who go to bed early. This is also a great place for older kids to get a head start before going to the neighborhood of choice for the evening.

Alta Vista Country Club (Placentia)

So this isn't technically a neighborhood, but your kids will love coming here to trick or treat. First, they are likely to end up with a lot of full-size candy bars, which are kind of the holy grail of trick or treating (for both the kids and the parents). Second, there are haunted houses that the kids are sure to love. This might just be your new favorite place to bring the kids on Halloween.

Downtown Huntington Beach

There is a lot to love about trick or treating in downtown Huntington Beach. Frankly, just about anything is better when it's close to the beach. Beyond the location, kids have ample opportunities to score their treats. Businesses on Main Street frequently hand out candy to kick off the festivities. From there, kids can move to the surrounding neighborhoods for candy and haunted houses. Even on the best days, downtown Huntington Beach can be tricky for parking, so make sure to arrive early.

