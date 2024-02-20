Best kid-friendly tech devices

Finding a balance between connectivity and safety for our children can be a daunting task.

Tech expert Jessica Naziri has her top choices for kid-friendly tech devices for kids that will allow you to communicate with them and track their location.

Smartphones for kids

Kid-specific smartphones are for parents who don't yet want their child to use a full-fledged smartphone.

Bark Phone

No matter your child's age, the Bark Phone is a great option for families when it comes to online safety. It features parental controls built into a Samsung A13, a regular, discrete phone. It's fully customizable, allowing parents to manage their child's entire digital experience, from approving contact requests to managing screen time during the school day.

All Bark Phones comes with:

● Unlimited talk and text

● Exclusive features like undeletable texts, location tracking, remote phone lock, and more

● Advanced content monitoring built-in

● USB-C charging cord

● A Bark Premium subscription for the entire family

● Free transfer of your kid's current phone number to the Bark Phone

● Month-to-month with no contract

● Free shipping

Plans are $39/month

Smartwatches for kids

These keep parents and children connected without all the complexity that comes with handing a young child a phone.

Gabb Watch 3

These allow for calling, texting, and in some cases video chat and apps. Parents can track a child via GPS and limit contacts.

Parents allow kids to communicate with up to 100 pre-approved contacts, and only people on the contact list can get through. The geo-facing feature automatically notifies parents when a child arrives at or leaves specific locations like school, home, or a frequently visited friend's house. This feature provides a less intrusive way to keep tabs on a child's whereabouts.

$149.99 + Gabb Cellular Plan

Tablets for kids

The Amazon Fire 8 Kids Tablet, has built-in, easy-to-use parental controls that let you block undesirable content and access to inappropriate websites. It also lets you set screen time limits by category and has a rugged, child-proof case.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Tablet | $99

Similarly, the Echo Dot Kids has comparable protection. Additionally, it can help your child with homework, read to them and more.