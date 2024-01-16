Best gadgets from CES 2024 you can buy right now
Tech expert Jessica Naziri shows us the best gadgets from the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 that you can buy right now.
From a baby sensor that can prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), to a next-generation hair drying tool, here's everything announced at the big tech trade show that you can actually order—or preorder—today.
- L'Oréal Airlight Pro | $399
- Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit | $179
- Baby Smile Baby Motion Sensor Sids | $39
- Apollo Neuro | $299.99
