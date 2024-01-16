Best gadgets from CES 2024 you can buy right now

Best gadgets from CES 2024: Tech Tuesday

Tech expert Jessica Naziri shows us the best gadgets from the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 that you can buy right now.

From a baby sensor that can prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), to a next-generation hair drying tool, here's everything announced at the big tech trade show that you can actually order—or preorder—today.