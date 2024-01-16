Local News

Best gadgets from CES 2024 you can buy right now

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Tech expert Jessica Naziri shows us the best gadgets from the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 that you can buy right now.

From a baby sensor that can prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), to a next-generation hair drying tool, here's everything announced at the big tech trade show that you can actually order—or preorder—today. 

  1. L'Oréal Airlight Pro | $399
  2. Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit | $179
  3. Baby Smile Baby Motion Sensor Sids | $39
  4. Apollo Neuro | $299.99
KCAL-News Staff
January 16, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

