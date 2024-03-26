Best ergonomic tech products: Tech Tuesday

In today's tech-driven world, ergonomic design is important. It's all about making our tech work better for our bodies.

From adjustable desks that let you switch between sitting and standing, chairs that support your back like a champ, and cool gadgets like vertical mice that ease wrist strain, tech expert Jessica Naziri has her top choices for ergonomic tech.

UpLift Desk L-Shaped Standing Desk, 3-Leg

Price: Starting at $1,399 (depending on if you make customization)

The UpLift Desk L-Shaped Standing Desk epitomizes ergonomic innovation, offering customizable height adjustments to accommodate both sitting and standing positions. The UPLIFT Standing Desk is built on the industry-leading, award-winning height adjustable UPLIFT V2 Frame and the 3-stage legs have 33% faster movement and 33% more height range than competing desks with 2-stage legs. This allows transition from sitting to standing much quicker with minimum impact to work flow work flow. This versatility reduces the strain on muscles and joints, promoting better posture and circulation throughout long workdays.

Branch Furniture Verve Chair

Price: $549

Logitech Casa Pop Up Desk + Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse

Casa Pop Up Desk (Price: $179.99)

Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse (Price: $69.99)

Pairing seamlessly with the UpLift Desk, the Branch Furniture Verve Chair is designed to support the body in various sitting positions. Its ergonomic features, including lumbar support and adjustable armrests, alleviate pressure points and prevent discomfort, ensuring sustained focus and productivity. Verve's clean silhouette challenges the industry standards of robotic-looking, masculine office chairs. The balance of geometric precision and rounded, organic forms expressed through the armrests and back creates a striking impression for residential settings. The unique 3D knit back, which mimics Nike's famous FlyKnit technology, offers elastic support that covers the entire backrest. Its triangular facade guarantees excellent breathability for cool, all-day comfort, while its soft-to-the-touch feel creates an inviting oasis for a good day's work. Responding to the work-from-home movement, Verve's versatile aesthetics enable the creative expression of any space, design scheme, or worker.

For those who spend extended hours at their computer, the Logitech Casa Pop Up Desk + Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse is a game-changer. Casa has all you need to work from home in one compact ergonomic foldaway kit with a wireless keyboard, wireless touchpad and a book-like case that transforms into a laptop stand, available in Bohemian Blush, Nordic Calm and Classic Chic. With Casa Pop-Up Desk, you decide where comfy, focused work happens in the home. And when the workday is done? Fold it out of sight, out of mind.

Lift's optimal 57° angle places you in what we like to call a "natural handshake position." This puts less pressure on your wrist throughout the day and places your arm and upper body in a more natural posture. Lift's organic silhouette fits small to medium hands like a glove - specially designed and sculpted by Logitech's team of ergonomic and design experts and is available in a left-handed option as well. It comes in 3 colors: graphite, rose and off-white. Its vertical design reduces wrist strain and promotes a more natural hand position, mitigating the risk of repetitive strain injuries associated with traditional mice.

Solo NY Highpass Hybrid Briefcase Backpack

Price: $69.99

And when it comes to staying organized on the go, the Solo NY Highpass Hybrid Briefcase Backpack combines functionality with ergonomic design. This ersatile briefcase that turns into a backpack with an adjustable/removable shoulder strap provides for a comfortable commute, but can then transition to a sophisticated office bag. Organization features like a fully padded laptop compartment, additional internal iPad/tablet pocket and other pockets are designed to ensure safety of all tech devices + easy access to everyday essentials.

Ergo 101 Pro Tips:

Mind Your Posture: Whether sitting or standing, maintain a neutral spine position to alleviate pressure on your back and neck. Remember to adjust your chair and desk height to support proper alignment. Take Breaks: Incorporate regular breaks into your routine to stretch and move around. Set reminders to stand up, walk, or perform simple stretches to prevent stiffness and improve circulation. Optimize Workspace: Arrange your workstation to minimize reaching and twisting movements. Keep frequently used items within arm's reach to reduce strain on muscles and joints. Invest in Ergonomic Accessories: Consider investing in ergonomic peripherals such as keyboards, mice, and wrist rests to support comfortable and efficient workflow. Stay Hydrated and Nourished: Hydration and nutrition play a crucial role in overall well-being. Keep a water bottle nearby and fuel your body with nutritious snacks to maintain energy levels throughout the day.

Because here's the deal: ergonomic tech isn't just about convenience. It's about keeping us healthy and happy as we navigate this digital age. So, next time you're setting up your workspace, think ergonomic. Your body will thank you!