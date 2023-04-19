Beloved L.A. video store Vidiots set to reopen in June with bar, theater

Vidiots, the beloved video store that closed its doors in 2017 is preparing to reopen in June with some brand new features, reviving decades worth of film industry history.

Though originally founded in Santa Monica, the store will operate out of Eagle Rock at the Eagle Theater, which opened in 1929 as the Yosemite Theater. The theater closed in the 2000s, when it temporarily transitioned into a church.

"We're overjoyed to finally see our dream of bringing Vidiots back to Los Angeles," Vidiots founders Patty Polinger and Cathy Tauber told Variety. "We could not have accomplished this incredible feat without the loyal and steadfast support of a community truly devoted to cinema and creating a space for new generations to be inspired and enlightened by the arts, and where they can fall in love with film as we have."

On top of reopening its doors to the public with a wide array of more than 50,000 rentable Blu-Ray, VHS and DVD options, the nearly 11,000 square foot venue, located on 4884 Eagle Rock Boulevard, will feature a movie theater that seats more than 250 people, a beer and wine bar and an area to hold events.

Vidiots was originally opened in 1985, treating Angelenos to films of their choice for more nearly 20 years before transitioning into a nonprofit organization. The store closed in 2017 "in the wake of rising costs in Santa Monica," according to their website.

"There are not enough words to describe our gratitude for the incredible community that's rallied around us for so many years, making the dream of our reopening a reality. We're counting the seconds until we can welcome all of L.A. and beyond back to the video store and the beautiful Eagle Theatre. In our corner of Northeast L.A., film will once again thrive as the social, communal, inspiring, life-changing art form it has been for over 100 years." said Vidiots Foundation Executive Director Maggie Mackay on Instagram.

A large group of what the store calls Founding Members, or those who donated anywhere over $5,000 to support reopening, spearheaded the renovations. The list includes the likes of celebrities like Aubrey Plaza, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Charlie Day, Mark Duplass, Lake Bell, Ike Barinholtz, Patton Oswalt, Samara Weaving and Elijah Wood.

Renovation efforts have been underway since July 2020.