Beloved Umeya factory in Little Tokyo to be transformed into affordable housing

Little Tokyo factory to be turned into 175 units of affordable housing

Little Tokyo factory to be turned into 175 units of affordable housing

Little Tokyo factory to be turned into 175 units of affordable housing

A once-beloved factory in Little Tokyo was granted a new lease on life after a nonprofit announced its plans to turn it into a community hub aimed at tackling the homelessness crisis.

"It will be 175 units of affordable housing, half of which will be permanent supportive housing," said Takao Suzuki, director of community development for the Little Tokyo Service Center.

For 100 years, the Umeya Rice Cake factory produced the sweet and salty crackers that were beloved within the Japense-American community and beyond. However, have been closed for years, the Hamano family decided to give back to the community that gave it so much rather than have it be surrounded by barbed wire, broken windows and homelessness.

"Because we feel that you know it's not just in our mission but duty and our moral obligation," said Suzuki.

In addition to the affordable housing, the new development dubbed the Umeya Project will have a 13,000 sq. ft. of community, commercial and service provider space. It will also feature a 4,000 sq. ft. landscaped courtyard, a community-led mural by Skid Row artist Showzart. Finally, the development will have an exhibit honoring the Hamano family and its history.

The Hamano brothers started their company in Little Tokyo in the 1920s and some of their artifacts are being preserved at the Japanese American National Museum.

"It's the story of immigration," said Shawn Iwaoka, a collections associate with the Japanese American National Museum. "It's the story of creating a community."

The old factory will be demolished net month and construction is expected to take two years.