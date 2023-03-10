Beloved teacher remembered after deadly fallen tree incident in Anaheim

A family is in mourning after a beloved woman was killed when a tree fell on her car in Anaheim.

It happened on February 19 at Pearson Park. Family members said Maria de la Luz was sitting in her SUV after attending church. Her husband and 11-year-old son were playing soccer at the time. Suddenly, a large tree fell on the car, taking her life and leaving her family in shock and disbelief.

KCAL News spoke with Maria's niece, who said the family is struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

"What if she just arrived 15 minutes later?" asked Kathy Escoto. "What if she just parked somewhere else? What if she wasn't in the car? We can ask ourselves these questions, but it is what it is. I just know she's at peace."

Maria was a lifelong educator who grew up in Mexico. During her time living in Orange County, she volunteered as a Catechism teacher for her church.

Many members of Maria's family still live in Mexico, her niece said. They are raising money so that family members can come to Southern California for a funeral.