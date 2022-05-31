Beloved semi-feral cat snatched in West Hollywood

A cat's owner is asking for help finding her after the beloved feline was stolen from her front porch.

According to the owner, the cat, named Miss Kitty, was taken from her North Vista porch on May 22. The owner said that the thief walked up the driveway and onto the porch before taking the beloved cat from her bed where she was sleeping.

Miss Kitty was a semi-feral cat but has been a staple of the neighborhood after she was caught, fixed and released about 14 years ago. The owner said that the feline is old, arthritic and deaf.

The owner said Miss Kitty needs daily medication.