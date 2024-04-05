Watch CBS News
Local News

Beloved civil rights leader Reverend Doctor Cecil Murray dies

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Beloved LA Pastor Reverend Doctor Cecil Murray dies
Beloved LA Pastor Reverend Doctor Cecil Murray dies 00:36

Beloved Los Angeles pastor, civil rights leader and community activist Reverend Doctor Cecil Murray died Friday night.

His family told KCAL News that he died after some health struggles. 

Reverend Murray was the pastor of First African Methodist Episcopal Church for almost three decades. During his 27 years as the church's pastor, Murray grew his congregation from 250 to 18,000. He helped his South LA through numerous programs, that brought jobs, housing and poured millions of dollars into the community. 

Presidents, including George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, visited his church.   

After his time at FAME, he served as the chair of Christian Ethics in the School of Religion at USC. 

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on April 5, 2024 / 11:14 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.