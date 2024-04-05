Beloved civil rights leader Reverend Doctor Cecil Murray dies

Beloved Los Angeles pastor, civil rights leader and community activist Reverend Doctor Cecil Murray died Friday night.

His family told KCAL News that he died after some health struggles.

Reverend Murray was the pastor of First African Methodist Episcopal Church for almost three decades. During his 27 years as the church's pastor, Murray grew his congregation from 250 to 18,000. He helped his South LA through numerous programs, that brought jobs, housing and poured millions of dollars into the community.

Presidents, including George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, visited his church.

After his time at FAME, he served as the chair of Christian Ethics in the School of Religion at USC.