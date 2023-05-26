Watch CBS News
Bellflower: Shooting investigation underway after man found dead on street

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Bellflower Thursday evening. 

According to a preliminary report from Bellflower Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 9800 block fo Alondra Boulevard at around 8:10 p.m. after learning of a shooting. 

Upon arrival, they found a person suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. The male victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was found dead at the scene. 

Thus far, investigators have only disclosed that the suspect is a male adult. 

No information on a motive was provided. 

