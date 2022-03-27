Bell Gardens traffic stop turns into drug bust; Narcotics, firearms confiscated

Bell Gardens Police Department officers performing a routine traffic stop in early March found both a loaded handgun and illegal narcotics in a 26-year-old male's car, leading to a search warrant for the suspect's home.

When officers arrived at the suspect's home on Fishburn Avenue in Maywood, they found several handguns -- including an SKS rifle and high-capacity magazines -- as well as a large amount of narcotics and an undisclosed amount of assorted bills of U.S. currency.

Although it wasn't immediately clear at what time or where the traffic stop occurred, the suspect was arrested on March 4 and charged with several counts of narcotics and weapons violations.