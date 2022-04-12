Bell Gardens Police seek public's help finding hit-and-run driver

Police in Bell Gardens are seeking the public's help in a hit-and-run that occurred early Saturday morning and left a woman with serious injuries.

Authorities said that the white pickup truck ran the woman down as she was attempting to open her driver's side door and also hit two cars.

Bell Gardens Police Dept.

The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Eastern Avenue.

Police are hoping that someone will recognize the pickup truck's makeshift wooden bed. Investigators believe the driver knows that they hit something because the truck's brake lights engaged, briefly, before the driver continued on without stopping.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is encouraged to contact Bell Gardens Police Department.