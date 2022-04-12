Watch CBS News

Bell Gardens Police seek public's help finding hit-and-run driver

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Bell Gardens Police Department releases video footage of hit-and-run 00:39

Police in Bell Gardens are seeking the public's help in a hit-and-run that occurred early Saturday morning and left a woman with serious injuries. 

Authorities said that the white pickup truck ran the woman down as she was attempting to open her driver's side door and also hit two cars. 

The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Eastern Avenue. 

Police are hoping that someone will recognize the pickup truck's makeshift wooden bed. Investigators believe the driver knows that they hit something because the truck's brake lights engaged, briefly, before the driver continued on without stopping. 

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is encouraged to contact Bell Gardens Police Department. 

First published on April 11, 2022 / 7:22 PM

