Bell Gardens deputy involved shooting after suspect rams into police car

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A shooting involving a sheriff's deputy in the Bell area on Thursday left a suspect wounded, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 4:30 a.m. during a traffic stop near Florence and Eastern avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A witness said she saw a white vehicle ram into the police car multiple times while the officer tried to get the vehicle to pullover. 

The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, and the deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of an unspecified injury.

Authorities closed the intersection of Florence and Eastern avenues while an investigation is being conducted.

The California Highway Patrol also closed the offramps leading to eastbound Florence Avenue from the northbound and southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, but the freeway itself remaims open.

