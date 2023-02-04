Beaumont man wanted for attempted murder after setting partner on fire

A Beaumont man was behind bars on Friday after he was arrested for attempting to set his partner on fire.

Officers were dispatched to the 36000 block of Olea Court at around 7:45 a.m. to conduct a welfare check, after they were contacted by a woman who said that her friend had been assaulted by her domestic partner.

The friend reported that the woman had been "doused with lighter fluid, lit on fire by her domestic partner and was taken to a home in the Olivewood community," according to a statement from Beaumont Police Department.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found that the victim had sustained burns to more than 30% of her body.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment via air ambulance after she was evaluated by CalFire paramedics.

After some investigation, detectives were able to track the suspect down and served a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Palo Alto Avenue at around 6 p.m., where they located more evidence associated with the attack.

"The suspect is still outstanding at this time," police said.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Beaumont resident Nicholas Norman, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, arson and torture.