Bear Valley District closes schools for snow day Tuesday

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The Bear Valley Unified School District announced multiple school closures due to inclement weather Tuesday.

The following schools will close for a snow day on Tuesday, January 17, 2023:

  • Big Bear Elementary School
  • North Shore Elementary School
  • Baldwin Lane Elementary School
  • Big Bear Middle School
  • Big Bear High School
  • Chautauqua High School
  • Fallsvale School
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 6:24 AM

