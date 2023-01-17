Bear Valley District closes schools for snow day Tuesday
The Bear Valley Unified School District announced multiple school closures due to inclement weather Tuesday.
The following schools will close for a snow day on Tuesday, January 17, 2023:
- Big Bear Elementary School
- North Shore Elementary School
- Baldwin Lane Elementary School
- Big Bear Middle School
- Big Bear High School
- Chautauqua High School
- Fallsvale School
