Bear spotted roaming the streets in Chatsworth

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Foothill communities in Southern California are used to seeing bears, but people in Chatsworth were surprised to spot one hanging around their neighborhood.

The tagged bear was spotted around 11 p.m. on Monday and the Los Angeles Police Department was tracking it before it hid behind some buildings.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was also notified and they are tracking the situation.

chatsworth-bear-2.png
Bear seen roaming the streets in Chatsworth.

"We're aware of the bear in Chatsworth, and we're responding with our human-wildlife conflict staff. We understand the curiosity and interest of the public, but the crowds and media presence tend to delay the animal's movement," said Tim Daly, California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities are hoping the bear will return to the hills on its own.

