Bear spotted in Castaic park, climbs up tree as wildlife authorities approach

By Matthew Rodriguez

Wildlife officials stood by a tall tree in Castaic Monday afternoon, waiting for a scared bear to come down the trunk. 

While they tried to tranquilize it before it climbed up the tree, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said they would wait for the bear to climb down before escorting it back to the wilderness. 

The bear was first spotted near the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area Monday morning. It eventually went to the water for a short stroll before running around the grassy areas. 

After spotting humans, it frantically ran around the park's buildings before climbing up the tree. 

Department of Fish and Wildlife hope they do not need to capture the bear at all. Their current goal is to let the bear come down and coax it back into its natural habitat.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on April 29, 2024 / 4:14 PM PDT

