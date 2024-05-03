Watch CBS News
BeachLife Festival brings Sting, Incubus, My Morning Jacket to Redondo Beach

The 5th Annual BeachLife Festival is back at the waterfront of Redondo Beach where headliners Sting, Incubus, and My Morning Jacket will perform through the weekend. 

The festival is taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will also feature performances by Seal, DEVO, Dirty Heads, Local Natives, Santigold, ZZ Top, and others.

This year introduces some new features to the festival experience. Among them is the Daou Sidestage, positioned along the ocean waterfront. Additionally, attendees can look forward to official afterparties by DJs Paul Oakenfold and Mix Master Mike. 

The festival grounds, located in Seaside Lagoon at 239 N Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach, will also have a free bike valet service on both the north and south sides of the festival. 

Past headliners of the festival have included Gwen Stefani, the Smashing Pumpkins, Willie Nelson, and Counting Crows. 

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

