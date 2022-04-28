Watch CBS News

Beach water warning issued for some LA County beaches due to high bacterial levels

By Madeline Spear

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a warning Wednesday for people planning to swim or surf at some beaches due to high bacteria levels.

The department issued a warning for the following beaches:

  • Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey 
  • Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach 
  • Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica 
  • Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach 

According to Public Health, when the water was last tested bacterial levels exceeded health standards.

