Beach water warning issued for some LA County beaches due to high bacterial levels

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a warning Wednesday for people planning to swim or surf at some beaches due to high bacteria levels.

The department issued a warning for the following beaches:

Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

According to Public Health, when the water was last tested bacterial levels exceeded health standards.