Beach water warning issued for some LA County beaches due to high bacterial levels
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a warning Wednesday for people planning to swim or surf at some beaches due to high bacteria levels.
The department issued a warning for the following beaches:
- Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey
- Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
- Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
- Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach
According to Public Health, when the water was last tested bacterial levels exceeded health standards.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.