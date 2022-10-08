Bass apologizes for comment suggesting Caruso purchased Latino group's endorsement

Los Angeles Mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso have continued to trade blows in the hours following a contentious debate between the two on Thursday night.

One notable moment occurred when Bass insinuated that her competitor, Rick Caruso, had purchased the endorsement of the Avance Democratic Club, a local Latino political group.

"The largest Latino democratic club, one of the largest in the country, endorsed me," he said.

As he was touting his endorsement from Avance, Bass asked, "How much did you pay for it?"

Caruso responded, asking if Bass was insulting the group, which she confirmed.

"The difference between you and I, I will accept everybody and represent everybody and never insult any Angeleno," Caruso said at the debate.

Bass recently released a statement in regards to the fallout from her comment, which said:

"Accountability and transparency starts with me, and when I make a mistake, I own it. I shouldn't have said what I said. I sincerely apologize to Avance and its membership."

Los Angeles, CA - October 06: Los Angeles Mayoral candidates Congresswoman Karen Bass speaks as developer Rick Caruso listens as they participate in the second one-on-one mayoral debate at the KNX Newsradio SoundSpace Stage in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Allen J. Schaben

Both candidates held various campaign events Friday, responding to a litany of moments that occurred at the debate, mainly Bass's comment.

"She has a pattern of not being truthful," Caruso said at a Hollywood Chamber of Commerce event, where he was joined by Nilza Serrano, the President of Avance.

"We did respect everything she stood for, but we're very surprised about how she addressed our community. We are not bought and paid for," she said.

"She's clearly out for one thing and that's to keep a government office and not worry about representing everybody in this city, particularly the disrespect she showed to the Latino community," Caruso said.

Bass responded to the news that her competitor continued to bring the comment to the forefront of the conversation.

"I would expect for Rick Caruso to try to make hay out of that," she said. "His campaign has been a campaign that has distorted his own image and my image as well."

She, on the other hand, was joined by entertainer John Legend at her event, a roundtable community coalition where issues like homelessness were discussed.

"I know that Karen Bass really does care for these communities," Legend said.

The two are slated for a third debate next week.