Barricaded suspect taken into custody after 4 hour standoff in Studio City

By KCAL-News Staff

KCAL News

A suspect that led LAPD on a brief chase before barricading himself inside his vehicle is now in custody Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened on Ventura Boulevard after the suspect rammed into a Los Angeles Police Department car and then led officers on a short pursuit.

The standoff with LAPD SWAT officers lasted around 4 hours.

A section of Ventura Boulevard near Colfax Ave was shutdown during the standoff.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 6:30 AM

