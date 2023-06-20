Barricaded suspect taken into custody after 4 hour standoff in Studio City
A suspect that led LAPD on a brief chase before barricading himself inside his vehicle is now in custody Tuesday morning.
Authorities say the incident happened on Ventura Boulevard after the suspect rammed into a Los Angeles Police Department car and then led officers on a short pursuit.
The standoff with LAPD SWAT officers lasted around 4 hours.
A section of Ventura Boulevard near Colfax Ave was shutdown during the standoff.
