The "Barbie" movie used so much pink paint it caused a shortage

Hollywood Minute 5/26: New "Barbie" trailer

It's no surprise the set of the upcoming "Barbie" movie features a lot of pink – but it may be shocking just how much pink went into it. So much pink paint was used, it caused a shortage, the film's designer said.

The surprising fact was revealed by production designer Sarah Greenwood during an interview with Architectural Digest. The film's director, Greta Gerwig, said she wanted the pinks used on set to be "very bright" and "almost too much" to be reminiscent of the kid-like aspect of playing with Barbie.

"The world ran out of pink," Greenwood told Architectural Digest.

Images from the film's trailer offer an explanation for the pink paint shortage. "Barbie" movie via YouTube

The production bought their paint from Rosco, a supplier that specializes in paint for film and theater productions, and completely depleted global stock for the shade Fluorescent Pink, a representative for the company confirmed to CBS News.

Greenwood had a specific vision for the set, the representative said in a statement. "The sets were being designed and built during a time of global supply chain issues. But we delivered everything we could; they got it all."

Fortunately, for anyone who wants to give their home a Barbie makeover, fluorescent pink is back in stock.

Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie. "Barbie" movie via YouTube

The highly anticipated film has actress Margot Robbie bringing the iconic doll, manufactured by Mattel since 1959, to life. Ken, Barbie's companion, is played by Ryan Gosling. Little is known about the plot of the film, but a teaser trailer revealed what Barbie's world looks like – which explains the pink paint shortage – and also revealed some of the star-studded cast.

Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon and Dua Lipa are all expected to make appearances in the film. Dua Lipa is also singing a song on the soundtrack, as does Charli XCX, Lizzo, Khalid, Nicki Minaj and even Ryan Gosling.

The film premiers on July 21.