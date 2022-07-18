Barber featured in "90 Day Fiancé" placed on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted list for murder of his boss

A barber who had been featured on the reality TV show "90 Day Fiancé" is considered to be a fugitive wanted for murder, according to the U.S. Marshals officials.

(credit: U.S. Marshals Service)

Michael Baltimore, 43, who has ties to the Los Angeles area, is now on the U.S. Marshals "15 Most Wanted" fugitive list. Baltimore was featured in several season 6 episodes of "90 Day Fiancé" with the man he is accused of shooting and killing, Kendell Jerome Cook.

"Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community," U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis said in a statement. "By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.s. Marshals Service."

Baltimore allegedly shot and killed Cook and injured another man at the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Penn. on May 22, 2021. Cook owned the barbershop, and employed Baltimore until 2019. Both men were featured in several episode of the reality series.

Besides Cook's murder, Baltimore was also charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm prohibited, U.S. Marshals officials said. Baltimore is also wanted on warrants out of Pennsylvania for separate charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, fleeing and eluding, and state parole violations from a prior aggravated assault conviction.

Baltimore has personal ties to Los Angeles, Miami, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Va.; the greater Atlanta area, New York, New Jersey, and North Carolina. He is described as a 6-foot Black man, about 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he is known to be violent and should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

The U.S. Marshals service is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, in addition to rewards of up to $14,000 from the ATF, Cumberland County Crime Stoppers, and the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, for a total of $39,000.

Anyone with information about Baltimore or his whereabouts can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332), or submit an anonymous tip to the Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.