Bar fight turns into fatal stabbing in Long Beach; investigation underway

Authorities are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal stabbing that took place at a bar in Long Beach over the weekend.

According to Long Beach Police Department, the incident began at around 11:50 p.m. at a local gay bar called the Mineshaft Bar located on 1720 E. Broadway after a reportedly drunk man was asked to leave the property. He returned to the bar with a taser and was threatening other patrons at the bar when Christopher Finley and his partner, Jake Stone, attempted to diffuse the situation.

The dispute escalated into an altercation, between the three people before a fourth person joined in — an unidentified person who was riding by on a bicycle. The bicyclist reportedly pulled a knife and stabbed Finley in the chest and Stone in the side before fleeing from the scene.

Finley and Stone were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Finley later died after succumbing to injuries. Stone was released from the hospital and is said to be recovering at home.

In response to the incident, Mineshaft Bar owners Jeff and Rhonda Darling released a statement that reads in part:

"This is such a tragedy and I am deeply saddened by this senseless violence. My heart goes out to the love ones of the person that lost his life and the family and friends of the person still hospitalized. Love will bring our neighborhood together and not let violence win. We have always wanted the Mineshaft to be a safe place in the community but this serves as message that tragedy can strike at any time."

CBS reporters at the scene said that a memorial site for Finley had a growing amount of flowers and candles out front of the bar.