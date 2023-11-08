Bag containing human remains found in Encino parking lot

A gruesome discovery was made early Wednesday morning in the back parking lot of an Encino business.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that a bag of human remains was found around 6:15 a.m. in the parking lot just north of the Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue intersection.

Around 10:30 a.m., a homicide investigation continued in the area as LAPD Valley Homicide Bureau detectives and the Medical Examiner's Office worked the scene.

No information on the gender of the remains or manner of death is available yet.