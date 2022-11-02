Watch CBS News
Bacterial level warnings in effect for several LA County beaches

Health warnings were in place Wednesday for a number of Southland beaches due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautioned those who are planning to visit the beaches below to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

-- Hermosa Beach Pier;

-- Manhattan Beach Pier;

-- Redondo Beach Pier;

-- Avenue I storm drain at Redondo Beach;

-- Torrance Beach at Malaga Cove;

-- Mother's Beach in Marina del Rey.

-- Santa Monica Pier;

