"Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay's husband files for divorce after four years of marriage

Rachel Lindsay is going to be a bachelorette once again after her husband of four years filed for divorce. The "Bachelorette" star and her husband Bryan Abasolo met and found love on the reality dating show.

Abasolo filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County court, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple does not have any children.

Abasolo took to social media to break the news about the end of their marriage.

"After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew," he wrote on Instagram. "My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."

Lindsay competed on Season 21 of "The Bachelor". She gained fame as the first Black lead on "The Bachelorette" in 2017. She gave Abasolo the final rose and they married in August 2019.

Lindsay recently left her correspondent position at entertainment news show "Extra." Abasolo is a chiropractor who goes by the nickname "Dr. Abs."

Lindsay hasn't commented about the divorce yet.