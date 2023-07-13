Baby raccoons rescued from Upland home chimney

It took two hours for crews to carefully and safely get four baby raccoons out of an Upland home chimney.

The rescue happened July 6 in the morning hours as San Bernardino County Firefighters from Upland Fire Station 161 and animal control worked together to get the babies out.

The mother raccoon who gave birth to the four in the chimney was more difficult for crews to remove. They tried to encourage the mother to exit voluntarily so she could reunite with her babies.

One of the four rescued baby raccoons being cared for until healthy enough for release San Bernardino County Fire

The team made several attempts to get her out, again later in the evening and a few nights later, but ultimately couldn't find the mom.



All the baby raccoons were moved to a wildlife rescue facility where they will be cared for until they are old enough to survive on their own and then will be released in the hills near the location of the incident.