Average SoCal gas prices rise to record highs again

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose to a record Wednesday for the fifth consecutive day, increasing 2.8 cents to $6.20.

The rise in the price of gas was the seventh consecutive increase.

According to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service Over the average price has risen 10.9 the past 10 days, including 1 cent Tuesday.

In Orange County, the average price rose 2.9 cents to its fifth consecutive record, $6.179.

The Orange County average price is 11.8 cents more than one week ago, 40.5 cents more than one month ago and $2.004 higher than one year ago.

Meanwhile, the national average price rose 4.9 cents to a record $4.671. The national average has set records 20 of the past 23 days.