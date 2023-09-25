Average Los Angeles County gas price rises for 19th time

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 19th time in the past month on Monday, increasing to $6.116.

The average price has risen 71.9 cents over the past 21 days, including 3.1 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price rose 16 consecutive days, dropped nine-tenths of a cent Thursday and 2.3 cents Friday, then resumed increasing Saturday.

The average price is 20.1 cents more than one week ago, 76.2 cents higher than one month ago and 31.7 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped 37.8 cents since rising to a record $6.494 on October 5.

The Orange County average price rose for the 22nd time in 24 days, increasing 1.5 cents to $6.088. The average price has risen 77.2 cents over the past 24 days, including 4.7 cents Sunday.

The Orange County average price rose 19 consecutive days, dropped 3.3 cents Thursday and 2.5 cents Friday, then resumed increasing Saturday. It is 17.6 cents more than one week ago, 79.3 cents higher than one month ago and 28 cents above what it was one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped 37.1 cents since rising to a record $6.459 on October 5.

The national average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $3.849, ending six consecutive days of decreases. It is 3.2 cents less than one week ago but 2.1 cent more than one month ago and 13.5 cents higher than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.167 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.